CPS will invest in existing Near South Side schools to improve quality

Chicago Public Schools will come up with another plan to give residents of the Near South Side quality high school options now that National Teachers Academy won’t be closed and converted into a high school, CEO Janice Jackson said Wednesday.

“I want to publicly state that we are committed to exploring ways to strengthen the existing high school options in the Near South community and we will be working collaboratively with the residents to do just that,” Jackson told the Chicago Board of Education. She did not offer any details.

In a stunning turn of events, CPS backed down from its Board of Ed-approved plans to gradually close the top-rated NTA elementary school and change the building into an open-enrollment high school to serve the greater South Loop area, including Chinatown and Bridgeport. The about-face happened late Monday after a Cook County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the closing plans in what’s the first case of a judge interfering in a CPS school closing.

Many residents who had opposed the controversial conversion over the last two years had suggested putting the money into bolstering existing high schools near the South Loop so more parents would choose them. They were angry not only that CPS would close a high-performing African-American school for the convenience of the whiter, wealthier families moving into the South Loop, but also that money would be found to appease those families while Dunbar and Phillips wanted for investment.

When Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Ald. Pat Dowell had championed the new school, promised to Chinatown residents, they noted how few families in the area considered Phillips High School a viable option for their children, though that’s their assigned neighborhood high school. Phillips, home to about 750 students, holds CPS’ second-lowest rating but has made improvements in the last few years.

Dunbar High School in Bronzeville enrolls just about 300 students in its career and technical programs open to anyone in the city. Its building at 3000 S. King Drive has capacity for several times that number of children.

Generation All, an organization that champions neighborhood schools, celebrated the new chance for CPS “to bring together the South Loop, Chinatown, Bridgeport and Bronzeville communities to reimagine Dunbar or Phillips as their very own multiracial, fully-resourced, high performing, neighborhood high school. It’s possible.”