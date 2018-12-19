CPS delays huge rollout of new online student, parent portal

Chicago Public Schools announced Wednesday it will delay the rollout of its new online parent portal and student information system until April to give parents, teachers and school staff more time to understand how to use it.

The move comes as a union official criticized the district as “disrespectful” for rushing the implementation of such a massive computer system in the middle of the school year. The system will replace ones used by hundreds of thousands of students, parents and staff every day.

Aspen, an information system developed by education services firm, Follett, was to go live across the district on Jan. 7, the first day of school after winter break. The new system will now instead be implemented on April 22, the day students and staff return from spring break.

In letters sent Wednesday to staff and parents, CPS chief executive Janice Jackson said her decision to push back the start date came out of concern many parents and schools were not prepared to properly use the new system in two weeks.

“While the feedback we’ve received from schools on the features and ease-of-use of Aspen has been overwhelmingly positive, our readiness metrics tell us that our schools need more time to engage with the system before it goes live,” she wrote.

Jackson went on to say the extra time will give the Aspen project team a chance to “provide further support to our change champion network and school staff,” including “targeted training to those who oversee school-based behavioral processes” and who train parents in using Parent Portal, a system in which parents can track students’ school progress online.

A spokesperson for Follett declined to comment.

Aspen will replace a slew of online information systems currently employed by CPS, including Gradebook, SIM, SIM Evening School, SIM Summer School, Parent/Student Portals, Verify and CIM.

According to CPS, the move to Aspen will save the district money as its current information systems are “four different products with four different contracts and three different vendors …. Moving to just one system with one contract will save the district a significant amount of money over the full-term of the contract.”

Schools have been holding professional development training for teachers and administrators on how to use Aspen in recent months led by staff members nominated by principals to help steer their counterparts on how to navigate the new system in exchange for a $1,500 stipend.

But according to Jennifer Johnson, chief of staff of the Chicago Teachers Union, many educators were under duress trying to adapt to the new information system during the middle of the hectic school year. The union advocated CPS in recent weeks to delay the start-date for Aspen to give teachers time to catch up.

“Rolling out a massive shift in technology in the middle of the year is disrespectful to classroom educators. The shift is happening way too quickly to be manageable and educators need time to adjust,” she said.

Follett is headquartered in west suburban Westchester.

Follett said its software supports 2.3 million students in 17 states.

The company has acquired several education services companies in recent years, including NextTier Education, a cloud-based provider of college- and career-readiness services. Follett announced its acquisition of NextTier Education on Dec. 14.

In a recent press release, the company said it provides “education technology, services and physical and digital content to millions of students at 70,000 schools and more than 2,850 physical and virtual campus stores in North America.”