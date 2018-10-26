CPS loses another 10K students, enrollment now at 361K

Enrollment at Chicago Public Schools has fallen by 10,000 students since a year ago, officials announced Friday, as an official count revealed 361,314 students in the country’s largest school system.

The number of students has been falling for years and is down a whopping 41,000 kids from 402,681 in June 2011, right after Mayor Rahm Emanuel first took office.

The official count was taken on the 20th day of school, which this year fell on October 1.

District-run elementary schools saw the largest drop, with about 7,000 fewer students than a year ago or a 3 percent decline. But privately-managed charter and contract schools also saw enrollment drop by about 400 students or 1 percent of last year’s enrollment, according to figures CPS provided.

Also boding ill for the district’s future growth: preschool enrollment in CPS-managed and charter schools dropped by 9 percent or about 1,700 students.

CPS still budgets money for schools on a per-pupil basis so the approximately 300 schools that gained enrollment over the number of students they were projected to enroll saw a share of about $15 million. But schools where enrollment dropped mostly kept their initial funding – except for the 54 schools that took an advance believing they could attract more kids and fell short of their own projections.

“The district’s improved financial position means we can support growing schools and invest more in schools where enrollment is declining with funds specifically designed to support schools that are under-enrolled,” CEO Janice Jackson said in a press release. “We’re also pleased to see this year that more families who choose CPS are keeping their children enrolled in CPS schools – a testament to our hardworking educators and the work the city is doing to invest in all our schools.”

