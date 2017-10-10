CPS raising property taxes by $225M, or $177 for average homeowner

The Chicago Public Schools will raise city property taxes this year by $225 million — at a cost of $177 to the average homeowner, officials said Wednesday.

CPS’s share of property taxes will total $2.929 billion in 2018 — up 8.3 percent from 2017’s $2.704 billion.

More than half the increase to taxpayers — $154 million — will go to teacher pensions.

But even with new state help coming, CPS still has to come up with $146 million toward a $784 million pension-fund payment due next June, according to Walter Stock, a CPS finance official.

The figures were discussed at a CPS public hearing.

More hearings are scheduled later Tuesday. Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis is expected to speak.