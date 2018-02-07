CPS security guard accused of sex with student denies he asked her to sell pot

A former security guard and football coach at a high school in the Pilsen neighborhood denies he asked a student he was allegedly sleeping with to sell marijuana.

Ellis Davis, 21, is charged with criminal sexual assault over an alleged sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old girl who is a student at Benito Juarez Community Academy where he worked.

Davis volunteered as a football coach at the high school before he was hired by Chicago Public Schools as an assistant football coach in 2016 and then as a security guard at the school in 2017, he said.

Davis, who was released from Cook County Jail after posting $2,500 bond, returned to court Wednesday, where his next court date was set for Feb. 21.

Cook County prosecutors have said Davis met the girl at the school when she was 16. They began talking over social media and smoked marijuana in his car together. When the girl turned 17, they began a sexual relationship.

Davis told the girl at one point that there was marijuana in his vehicle that she could take to sell at the school, prosecutors said.

Davis, of the Bronzeville neighborhood, was taken into custody Jan. 30 after the girl’s mother discovered messages between them and reported him to authorities, Chicago Police said.

He declined to comment Wednesday about the alleged relationship with the student, but denied he offered marijuana to the girl to sell at the high school and called the charges against him “exaggerated.”

“I want to clear my name,” Davis said.

Davis said he plans to use messages he exchanged with the girl to show that he had never offered her drugs to sell.

“I think if you talk to the students, they’ll tell you I’m not the monster they are making me out to be,” Davis said.

Davis said some students at the high school were circulating a petition on his behalf to get him rehired. He said he planned to use that petition to try and get his job back at CPS.

“Student well-being is our top priority, and we took immediate action after learning of these very serious allegations,” CPS Press Secretary Emily Bolton said in a statement last week. “The employee in question was removed from his position at the school and an investigation is underway.”

A CPS representative has not responded to a request for comment about Davis’ plans to seek his old job.