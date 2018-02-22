CPS security guard who had sex with student pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery

A former security guard at a Chicago Public high school in the Pilsen neighborhood was sentenced to 18 months of court supervision on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student.

“I’m just happy it’s over,” 21-year-old Ellis Davis said after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of battery before Cook County Judge Mary Marubio.

Davis, who lives in the Bronzeville neighborhood, was initially charged with a felony count of criminal sexual assault for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old Benito Juarez High School, according to prosecutors.

The relationship started in October and Davis was arrested on Jan. 30 after the girl’s mother found messages between the pair and alerted authorities.

Davis, who worked at the high school as a security guard and assistant football coach, was fired by CPS after was charged.

Marubio also ordered Davis undergo a sex offender evaluation and comply with any mandates made by the county’s Social Services Department.

He will also be required to complete 120 hours of the Sheriff’s Office’s Work Alternative Program and pay $220 in court fees and fines.