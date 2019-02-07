9-year-old beaten with belts at school by CPS teacher’s friend: lawsuit

A 9-year-old boy was beaten 20 to 30 times with leather belts in a school bathroom by a friend of a Chicago Public Schools teacher, the boy’s mother says in a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Fourth-grader Jomaury Champ suffered bruises all over his body, attorney Al Hofeld Jr. said during a news conference Thursday.

Jomaury was punished “either for something he did not do or for laughing with another boy the previous day,” according to the lawsuit filed by Asia Gaines, Jomaury’s mother.

Teacher Kristen Haynes and Juanita Tyler dragged Jomaury into a boy’s bathroom on Sept. 20 at George W. Tilton Elementary School. Haynes walked back to her classroom and Tyler, 56, proceeded to beat the boy, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Haynes had a history of corporal punishment that CPS and the Chicago Board of Education did not adequately address.

CPS said Haynes no longer teaches at the school and an investigation is ongoing.

“Every student deserves a safe learning environment and the district will not tolerate actions that place students in the way of harm,” the district said in a statement released Thursday. “After learning of deeply concerning allegations, the district removed the employee from her position and launched a full investigation.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, the district is working directly with the school to ensure support is available for the student and family.”