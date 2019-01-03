CPS teacher charged with teen sex abuse

A Chicago Public Schools teacher is facing charges of teenage sex abuse.

Julio Mora, 55, who taught at Cardenas Elementary in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to court records.

Mora was immediately removed from the school when CPS learned of an allegation in November, according to CPS.

Parents of Cardenas students were notified at the time, and it was believed that one student was affected, CPS said. As the allegation proceeded, additional allegations were made, according to CPS.

“Protecting students is our highest priority, and the district took immediate action this fall to remove Mora from his position after learning of an abuse allegation,” CPS spokesman Michael Passman said in a statement.

“We appreciate law enforcement’s response to these serious allegations, and the district’s Office of Student Protections and Title IX is working to coordinate supports for the affected students,” Passman said.

Mora was arrested Tuesday and later released from custody after posting his $15,000 bond, according to court records. He was due in court again on Jan. 19.