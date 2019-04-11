Man critically wounded in Cragin shooting
A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.
He was standing in the 5000 block of West Fullerton Avenue when two males exited a building and fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the chest about 5:30 p.m. and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.