Man critically wounded in Cragin shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

He was standing in the 5000 block of West Fullerton Avenue when two males exited a building and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the chest about 5:30 p.m. and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

