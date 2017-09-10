Crash caused by lampshade injures 3 men, including sheriff’s deputy

A lampshade in the road led to a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana that left all three drivers, including a sheriff’s deputy, injured.

The crash happened at 4:25 p.m. at State Road 149 and CR 652 North in unincorporated South Haven, according to Indiana State Police.

A 1995 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 20-year-old Valparaiso man, was northbound on SR 149 when the driver “saw a large lampshade in the middle of the road” and stopped his vehicle, a statement from ISP said.

A 2017 Subaru Outback, driven by an 80-year-old Valparaiso, was behind the Cherokee and also stopped.

A 2015 Ford Explorer, a fully marked Porter County Sheriff’s police car, driven by a 47-year-old sheriff’s deputy, was behind the other vehicles and failed to stop, ISP said. The squad hit the rear of the Outback, causing the it to go forward and hit the rear of the Cherokee.

The 80-year-old driver of the Outback had to be extricated from his vehicle, according to ISP. He was taken to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso and later transferred to Rush University Medical Center with a head injury.

The deputy and the driver of the Cherokee were treated and released at Porter Regional.

No charges or citations have been issued.