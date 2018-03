Crash closes lanes on Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park

Lanes were closed in both directions after a traffic crash Monday evening on Lake Shore Drive near the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The crash happened about 6:25 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.

As of 6:46 p.m., southbound traffic was limited to a single lane and northbound traffic was reduced to two lanes, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.