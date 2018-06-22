2 children, 1 woman critically injured in Bronzeville crash

A car crash Friday morning critically injured two children and a woman in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The crash happened about 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of 49th Street and Martin Luther King Drive, according to Chicago Fire Media.

A 3-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, the department said. The condition of the 6 year old had stabilized.

A 23-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital, also in critical condition, according to the department. One person at the scene refused treatment.

Additional details were not immediately available.