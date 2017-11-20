Crash involving hazardous materials in McKinley Park hospitalizes 4

A collision involving hazardous materials Monday night in the Southwest Side McKinley Park neighborhood sent four people to hospitals.

A level 1 HazMat incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near a BP gas station in the 3200 block of South Archer after a suspicious package was found in a vehicle after a traffic crash, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Three people were taken to Mercy Hospital and one person was taken to Rush University Medical Center, Fire Media Affairs said. They were all in good condition.

The area has since been secured and no threat was found, according to Fire Media Affairs. All companies have returned back to service.