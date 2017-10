Crash involving semi shuts down Orchard Road in North Aurora

A serious crash involving a semi truck has shut down a road Monday afternoon in west suburban North Aurora.

Two vehicles were heading north on Orchard Road and struck a semi just at the overpass for I-88, according to Kane County sheriff’s office spokesman Patrick Gengler.

At least one person was injured, but the extent of the injury was not immediately known, Gengler said.

Orchard Road and the exits onto Orchard from I-88 remain closed.