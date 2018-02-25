Crash kills 29-year-old woman in McHenry County

A woman died in a car crash Saturday night in northwest suburban Seneca township in McHenry County.

About 7:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash in the 17600 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road, according to the McHenry County Coroner.

The 29-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:04 p.m., the coroner said. She was a resident of Rockford.

The driver was taken to Huntley Hospital where he was evaluated, according to the coroner.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday. No additional details were immediately available.