Man injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive in Hyde Park

A crash occurred at 2:02 a.m. April 10 in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive | Google Streetview

A man crashed his car after striking a median and a light pole early Tuesday in Hyde Park on the South Side.

The 25-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic southbound at 2:02 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He struck the median and then struck a light pole, police said. It was not clear what caused the crash.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening and his condition was stabilized, police said.

No further information was immediately available.