Crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower Expy.

State Police investigate a crash about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, August 26, 2018 in the Inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expy at Independence Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A multiple-vehicle crash early Sunday shut down the inbound Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on I-290 at Independence Boulevard, according to Illinois State police.

The inbound lanes of the expressway were shut down in an investigation, and multiple damaged vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police and fire department officials haven’t released details about the crash.