Crews battle apartment porch fire in Ukrainian Village

Crews were at the scene of a fire Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of West Rice. | Fire Media Affairs

Crews were at the scene of a fire Friday afternoon in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Firefighters were battling the fire on the rear porches of a builsing in the 2200 block of West Rice, Fire Media Affairs said about 3:50 p.m. The fire was spreading to the building’s loft.

Further details were not immediately available.