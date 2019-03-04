Crews battle extra-alarm fire in Waukegan

Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire on March 4 at Grand Avenue and Jackson Street in Waukegan. | Waukegan Fire Department

Crews are battling an extra-alarm fire Monday morning in north suburban Waukegan.

The structure fire was reported at 3:30 a.m. at a two-story building near Grand Avenue and Jackson Street in Waukegan, according to a statement from the Waukegan Fire Department. The building has commercial units on the first floor with apartments above.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, but all residents were able to get out and no other injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Multiple residents have been displaced.

The three-alarm blaze remains an “active fire scene” as crews work to put the fire out in the extremely cold temperatures, which are freezing water at the scene, the fire department said.

Power outages have also been reported in the area near Low Avenue and Jackson because of the fire, officials said.

Crews from the Grayslake, Great Lakes and Gurnee fire departments are assisting Waukegan firefighters at the scene.