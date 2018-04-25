Crews battle fire at Park Manor apartment building

Crews were battling a fire at a three-story building Wednesday afternoon in the 7100 block of South Vernon. | Fire Media Affairs

Crews were at the scene of a fire Wednesday afternoon in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters were called about noon to the fire at the three-story building in the 7100 block of South Vernon, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Crews remained at the scene working to put out the blaze, which was still burning as of 1:20 p.m., Merritt said. No injuries have been reported.