Crews rescue disabled man from burning Des Plaines home

Crews rescued a disabled man from a burning home Sunday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

First responders arrived about 8:40 a.m. at the single-family home at 839 S. Westgate Rd., according to Des Plaines police.

Two elderly women were on the front porch as smoke rose from the house, the rear of which was engulfed in flames, police said.

Officers went into the home and rescued a disabled man who was still inside, according to police.

Two officers were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries, police said. Everyone in the home escaped injury-free.

The Des Plaines Fire Department, with the help of other fire agencies, extinguished the fire, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.