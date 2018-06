Child found dead in home; woman pushed onto CTA tracks | June 4, 2018

Police investigate a scene where a person was shot in the leg Sunday night in the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after an 11-year-old boy was found dead of blunt force trauma to the head in a West Pullman home. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene at around 1 a.m., police said.

Police released photos of a man who allegedly pushed a women onto the tracks at the CTA Red Line Belmont station. The woman noticed the man urinating on the tracks and confronted him. That’s when he pushed her, police said. She was seriously injured.

At least 31 people were shot weekend in gun violence across Chicago.

