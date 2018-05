4 killed in overnight shootings | May 18, 2018

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018 in the 11500 block of Ashland Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

Three people were killed and at least eight others were wounded in gun violence across Chicago on Thursday.

At 1:25 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in both of his legs in the West Lawn neighborhood.

About 30 minutes later, a man was shot to death in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

