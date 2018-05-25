Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- At least 10 people, including two women, were shot Thursday in gun violence across the city.
- Early Friday, one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Englewood.
- A 31-year-old man was shot to death at around 1:30 a.m. in the Cabrini Green neighborhood.
- Just before midnight, a fire burned a home to the ground and spread to two more homes in the Gresham neighborhood. No injuries were reported.
- Two people were arrested at 11:15 p.m. after they robbed a woman in Brighton Park, stole her car and then crashed it, police said.
