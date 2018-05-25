2 deadly shootings; Brighton Park carjacking | May 25, 2018

A woman cries near the scene of a fatal shooting Friday in the Cabrini Green neighborhood | Tyler LaRiviere/SunTimes

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

At least 10 people, including two women, were shot Thursday in gun violence across the city. Early Friday, one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Englewood.



A 31-year-old man was shot to death at around 1:30 a.m. in the Cabrini Green neighborhood. Just before midnight, a fire burned a home to the ground and spread to two more homes in the Gresham neighborhood. No injuries were reported.



Two people were arrested at 11:15 p.m. after they robbed a woman in Brighton Park, stole her car and then crashed it, police said.



