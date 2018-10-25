Girl sexually abused while walking on NW Side

A juvenile girl was inappropriately touched by someone while she was walking Wednesday evening in the Dunning community area on the Northwest Side, according to police.

The criminal sexual abuse happened about 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago police said.

The girl was walking north when a man in his 20s jogged south toward her and “touched the juvenile victim inappropriately about her body” as he ran past, police said. The man ran north toward School Street and, after staring at the girl, fled east down the street.

Police asked anyone with information of the incident to call detectives at (312) 744-8261.