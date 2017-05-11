Crossbows, harvest & love of hunting: New look of Illinois bowhunting

A crossbow at the ready, a much more common scene in Illinois with the new law. Credit: Dale Bowman

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — As I climbed a tree stand Thursday evening, my cell phone rattled in my camo pants.

‘‘I just saw my first bobcat in Bureau County after hunting here for 25 years,’’ Rich Josepher texted. ‘‘I saw him in the same field you killed the turkey in. Pretty frickin’ cool!’’

There’s a first time — and the right time — for everything.

It was my first time in a tree stand with a bow. OK, a crossbow.

I am not alone. The reason is simple.

Gov. Bruce Rauner in September signed House Bill 2893, which lifted restrictions on crossbows in the Illinois Wildlife Code. That means anyone can use a crossbow during archery seasons.

In recent years, the code allowed crossbows during archery season only by those 62 or older, those with disabilities who qualified, certain youth hunters and all hunters starting the Monday after the second firearm deer season.

HB 2893 took effect, for all practical purposes, when archery deer and turkey seasons opened Oct. 1 in Illinois.

Many traditional bowhunters (longbow or compound bow) took affront to the use of crossbows by all. Crossbows are more effective hunting instruments. Allowing general crossbow use widened the field during archery deer season.

On the participation and harvest levels, it appears to have made an impact.

I was in a stand with a crossbow on an invitation from Jeff Lampe, the editor and publisher of Heartland Outdoors, for whom I write a monthly column.

He also used a crossbow as we ventured afield on an overcast and drizzly day.

‘‘Just had shooter 8 sneak past,’’ Lampe texted shortly after Josepher. ‘‘In range, but only shot I had was [butt]. Ouch! Big buck.’’

Lampe passed on the deer. Later, during the ‘‘Thursday Night Football’’ game, he showed me the buck on a trail camera. It was a beaut.

I didn’t care whether it was a buck or a doe. I just wanted to be in a stand and try for a deer with a bow.

Lampe and I aren’t alone. Harvest numbers show that.

An astonishing 7,649 deer were taken during the week ending Oct. 29, likely because of the rise in rut activity and the use of crossbows. Deer harvest during archery season, which had been near 2016 harvest until that week, smashed past that of the same period last year: 19,045 vs. 15,785.

No one can prove crossbows accounted for that, but I am comfortable speculating that crossbows were the main contributors. I expect to see another boost when numbers come after the first weekend in November.

I understand if traditional bowhunters feel as though the great unwashed are invading their timber. But it gives someone like me an opportunity to deer-hunt from a stand other than during firearm season.

As usual, I struggled to sit still. But I finally did, then anxiously watched two does meander down a hill but not cross the creek. They stood broadside at 40 yards. In firearm season, I would’ve shot one.

I passed with the crossbow, just watching them instead.

It was wonderful. They finally wandered up the hill.

Another deer broke brush behind me, but I couldn’t find it.

In the dying light, an owl hooted.

It was time.

I’ve found a new pursuit, like others.

The owl ghosted out of the tree line as we walked out.

