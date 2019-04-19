Crowd celebrates Good Friday in the Loop
A silent procession made an approximately 2-mile journey from the Daley Center to Holy Name Cathedral to celebrate Good Friday.
Auxiliary Bishop Mark Bartosic led the group with the accompaniment of choral music, gospel passages and prayer on a cold and windy morning. | Photos and video by James Foster
This slideshow requires JavaScript.