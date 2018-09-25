Crowds sign up to vote at ‘Hamilton’ National Voter Registration Day event

A man registers to vote on National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday at the CIBC Theatre | Almudena Rincón for the Sun-Times

Mustafa Abdul-Kader was walking back to work on Tuesday when he caught the cast of “Hamilton” in action.

The actors, however, weren’t holding an impromptu performance of the wildly popular musical.

They were helping Cook County Clerk David Orr’s initiative for National Voter Registration Day.

Abdul-Kader was game.

After registering to vote for the first time, 21-year-old Abdul-Kader said he felt liberated.

“I feel great, I feel like I have the ability to solve all the world’s problems,” Abdul-Kader said, standing by the CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe.

Miguel Cervantes, the actor who plays the lead –– Alexander Hamilton –– also took the opportunity to register to vote.

“In our show we talk about revolution and change and you know, making our voices heard, and that’s what we do on stage every night as the sons of liberty. And in a real world setting, the way you do that, you have to vote,” Cervates, 41, said. “….Part of our responsibility as the folks who get to do the show every night, [is to] to say, ‘The musical exciting but you can also make a difference.’”

Actor John Fiumara, who has played General Lee, also registered to vote. “I think we all have a right to cast our own opinions. When it comes to running the world, things are down to the very detail, as far as homeland security, education…,” said Fiumara, 24.

Amanda Clement, an ensemble member of the Chicago-production of “Hamilton,” said she took part in the initiative because she thinks midterm elections are crucial.

“It’s so important to do your research and find out who you truly believe in, who supports the things that you support to also figure out what’s important to you,” the 28-year-old said “I have a pretty substantial stance on the things that I feel. So if I help students or someone who’s never voted before kind of come to their own conclusions and vote then I’ve done my job.”

Orr, who was also on hand, emphasized how important voting is for a robust democracy.

“We believe our democracy is stronger the more people participate,” he said. “We believe politicians are more accountable if people participate.”

Orr also encouraged people to register to vote online.