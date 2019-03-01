Missing man from Crown Point drowned in pond

A man who went missing from northwest Indiana last year was found dead in an icy pond hear his church.

Terry Fodemski, 64, was found Wednesday by a church volunteer changing a marquee sign at Winfield Church in the 7600 block of East 109th Avenue in Crown Point, the Lake County coroner’s office said in a statement.

An autopsy released Friday found that Fodemski died from accidentally drowning.

Fodemski was reported missing on Nov. 12, 2018 from Crown Point, Indiana, according to a missing person alert from Indiana State Police and the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The missing person alert said Fodemski was “in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.” He left without his vehicle and medication, and his family last heard from him Nov. 3.