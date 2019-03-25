2 gas stations robbed at gunpoint in Crystal Lake

Police released video frames of suspected robbers who targeted gas stations in Crystal Lake on Sunday, March 24, 2019. | Crystal Lake police

Police are looking for suspects in two armed robberies at gas stations in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

The robberies happened within an hour of each other Sunday night, Crystal Lake police said in a statement.

The first happened about 6:45 p.m. at the Open Pantry Market gas station in the 4800 block of Northwest Highway, police said. Two men entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

Less than an hour later at 7:40 p.m., the same men entered the Circle K gas station in the 200 block of North Route 31. They showed handguns and ran away with cash they demanded from the cashier.

No one was injured in either robbery, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (815) 356-3620.