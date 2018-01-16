Police: Crystal Lake man hid from officers in bedroom with marijuana plants

A Crystal Lake man is facing drug charges after dried marijuana and cannabis plants were found during a search of his home Monday in the northwest suburb.

Officers were called about 8:40 p.m. to the home in the first block of East Crystal Lake Avenue for a domestic complaint, according to Crystal Lake police.

While investigating the initial call, officers found evidence that illegal narcotics were present inside the home, police said. A search of the home resulted in officers finding 53-year-old David P. Ready hiding in his locked bedroom. He was wanted on a failure to appear warrant for driving offenses in Kane County and was taken into custody.

Inside Ready’s bedroom, officers found more than 500 grams of marijuana and several cannabis sativa plants, police said.

Ready was charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and production of cannabis sativa plants, police said. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ready was being held at the McHenry County Jail while awaiting a bond hearing Tuesday, according to McHenry County Sheriff’s Office records.