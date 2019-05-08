Crystal Lake man charged with drug, ammo offenses

A Crystal Lake man was arrested May 3 after a search of his apartment yielded over $1,000 worth of drugs and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Daniel Hawkins, 27, was charged with multiple felonies, including unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and production of cannabis stavia plants, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force launched their month-long investigation into Daniels after receiving numerous complaints that he was selling drugs out of his home, the sheriff’s office said.

After concluding their investigation, which also surfaced a Snapchat video of Hawkins making threats against law enforcement, officers raided Hawkins’ home in the 1700 block of Somerfield Lane, the sheriff’s office said. They found cocaine, cannabis plants, cannabis wax and one ecstasy pill, in addition to the ammunition and almost $1,400 in cash.

Hawkins is being held on $20,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. His next court date is May 7 at 9 a.m.