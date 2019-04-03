Striking CSO musicians, management to meet Friday

Striking musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra are set to return to the negotiating table Friday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians are set to return to the negotiating table Friday, about three weeks after the last session with management ended without an agreement.

“We are anxious to continue the dialogue again,” said James Smelser, a French horn player in the orchestra.

Smelser said there has been “no movement” on either side since the last meeting in mid-March.

The musicians, who have been on strike since March 11, say management’s proposed salary increases are “inadequate.” The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association also wants to replace musicians’ traditional pension plan with a defined contribution plan.

Scheduled orchestra performances through April 9 have been canceled or postponed.

In the meantime, the striking musicians have been offering a series of free concerts throughout the city.

