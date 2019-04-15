Chicago Symphony Orchestra, striking musicians to meet Tuesday

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and its striking musicians plan to meet Tuesday. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and its musicians union plan to meet Tuesday in an effort to end a strike that’s lasted more than four weeks.

The meeting will be the first between the CSO Association, which manages the orchestra, and the Chicago Federation of Musicians since the musicians rejected a contract offer April 8 that the CSOA called its “last, best and final offer.”

The musicians union confirmed the meeting; the CSOA did not return messages.

The main sticking points have been salary increases and a proposed switch from a traditional pension to a defined-contribution retirement plan. The orchestra’s musicians went on strike March 11.

The CSO has canceled performances through April 23.

