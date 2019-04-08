Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians given ‘last, best and final offer’

Striking musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra received a "last, best and final offer" from management over the weekend | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians received a “last, best and final offer” during negotiations over the weekend, according to a statement Monday from the organization that oversees the CSO.

The statement from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association said the musicians union is “considering the offer.”

Eileen Chambers, spokeswoman for the CSOA, said it was “premature” to discuss details of the offer.

The musicians, who have been on strike since March 11, said management’s previously proposed salary increases were “inadequate.” The CSOA also wants to replace musicians’ traditional pension plan with a defined contribution plan.

A spokesman for the Chicago Federation of Musicians was not available Monday morning.

Scheduled orchestra performances through April 9 have been canceled or postponed.