CSO musicians saying ‘thank you’ to Chicago with post-strike free concert

Maestro Riccardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Verdi’s Requiem on Nov. 8, 2018, at Symphony Center. | Todd Rosenberg Photography

After a seven-week strike, the musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra are back at work this week with concerts beginning Thursday night, conducted by maestro Riccardo Muti.

But the musicians want to reach even more fans with a special “thank you” to Chicago and all those who showed their support and encouragement during the strike period. To that end, they announced a “From the Heart of the Orchestra” free concert to be held May 6 at the Auditorium Theatre (the original home of the CSO for decades).

The performance will include the Overture to Der Freischutz, Opus 77, composed by Carl Maria von Weber, and Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No.1 “The Titan.” The concert will be conducted by Jay Friedman.

Free tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert, which features the entire orchestra, can be reserved here. The theater is located at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.