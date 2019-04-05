Blue Line trains halted in South Loop due to person on tracks

The CTA suspended Blue Line trains Friday in the South Loop due to an unauthorized person on the tracks at the Clinton station, according to an alert from CTA.

No trains are running between the LaSalle and Racine stations, the CTA announced about 3 a.m. Shuttle buses are available.

Riders were also encouraged to consider using the #20 Madison and #60 Blue Island/26th buses.

No further information was immediately available.