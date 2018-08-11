CTA bus driver robbed at gunpoint in South Deering

A CTA bus driver was robbed at gunpoint Friday night in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old man was driving the CTA bus when a man flagged him down at 8:36 p.m, near the intersection of East 108th Street and South Torrence Avenue, according to Chicago police.

When the driver pulled over, the man got on the bus and took out a handgun. He struck the driver in the ear with the handgun and stole his property before running off, police said.

The driver was treated by paramedics on the scene and released.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was believed to be between 19 and 21-years-old, police said.

No further information was available.