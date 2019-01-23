Shots fired on 79th Street bus in Chatham

A man fired several shots during an argument on a CTA bus Tuesday night in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, police said.

About 10:25 p.m., two men were arguing on a 79th Street bus near Cottage Grove Avenue, when one of them took out a handgun and fired several shots at the other man, Chicago police said.

The gunfire did not hit anyone but damaged a handrail on the bus, police said. The shooter and victim both left the bus. No one was in custody, police said.

Five passengers were on the bus during the shooting, police said.

The driver of the bus jumped out of the window during the gunfire and injured his neck, back and leg, police said. He returned to the bus and was later treated at St. Bernard Hospital.

Police said the shooter entered the bus at Drexel Avenue, and the other man entered at Cottage Grove.

Area Central detectives are investigating.