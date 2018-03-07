A Chicago Transit Authority bus was involved in a crash early Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
The crash, involving a CTA bus and a white vehicle, occurred about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 74th and Halsted.
CTA officials confirmed that a crash occurred between a bus and private vehicle.
Officials but could not immediately provide any further information. It was unclear how many people were injured or if any property was damaged.
Another crash involving a CTA bus in Englewood occurred on Sunday.
A 22-year-old man died in the crash, when the Hyundai Elantra he was a passenger in crashed into the back of a CTA bus about 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of S. Halsted Street, Chicago Police said.
The 25-year-old driver was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition, and cited for negligent driving and driving on a suspended license, police said.