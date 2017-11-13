CTA construction keeps Dan Ryan lane at 95th closed until Sunday

Construction work on the 95th Street Terminal Improvement Project will require the current closure of the innermost southbound lane of the Dan Ryan Expressway near 95th Street to remain in effect until Sunday morning.

The innermost northbound lane will reopen to traffic Nov.22, according to a statement from the CTA.

Both innermost lanes are adjacent to the CTA’s Red Line tracks and will continue to be closed from 87th Street to just south of 95th Street, CTA said. Lane closures are required as CTA works to expand and improve the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station and bus terminal.

The $280 million project is the largest in CTA history and will create a signature station for the South Side that will better serve the existing high number of passengers, CTA said. The south terminal is scheduled to completed in early 2018 and the north terminal later in the new year.