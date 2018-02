CTA construction to shut down Wells, Jackson this weekend in Loop

Construction on a CTA train station this weekend will shut down Wells Street the Loop.

Wells will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday between Adams and Jackson, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Jackson will also be closed between LaSalle and Franklin.

Commuters driving south can use Wacker Drive or LaSalle, and those driving east can use Monroe or Congress, CDOT said.