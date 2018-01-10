CTA extends test of 31st Street bus service through June

The Chicago Transit Authority is extending a pilot program to provide bus service on 31st Street through June.

The CTA began testing new #31 bus service between the Ashland Orange Line station and 33rd/King Drive in September 2016, according to an agency announcement Wednesday.

Ridership on the bus line average 674 rides each weekday in November 2017 — a 23 percent increase year over year, according to the CTA. The agency’s goal is to reach 830 rides per day.

The #31 bus line operates between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information can be found at http://www.transitchicago.com.