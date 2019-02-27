CTA patrons punched through windows of departing L trains: cops

Police have released photos of men suspected of striking CTA customers through the windows of L trains at Red Line stations.

In each of the two incidents last week, multiple men were seen opening the side operator window of an L train and hitting people on the station platform as the train departed, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The incidents happened about 7:45 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Sheridan station, and about 4:45 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Grand Avenue station, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.