Crime

02/27/2019, 12:41am

CTA patrons punched through windows of departing L trains: cops

By Sun-Times Wire
Police have released photos of men suspected of striking CTA customers through the windows of L trains at Red Line stations.

In each of the two incidents last week, multiple men were seen opening the side operator window of an L train and hitting people on the station platform as the train departed, Chicago police said in a community alert.

Police say these people are suspected of hitting CTA customers through the operator windows on L trains. | Chicago police

The incidents happened about 7:45 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Sheridan station, and about 4:45 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Grand Avenue station, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.

