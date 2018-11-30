Man was dragged by Red Line train onto tracks, lawsuit alleges

A man who was badly injured after he fell on L tracks last year has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Transit Authority.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Cook County, alleges that the operator of a Red Line train at the 47th Street station closed the doors on the man’s coat and moved the train, dragging and trowing him onto the tracks.

Chicago police reported at the time that the man fell on the tracks about 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2017 as a train was pulling into the station.

He was pulled from the tracks “with serious traumatic injuries” and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Michael Del Greco said at the time.

The lawsuit contradicts the police version and claims the operator of the train was negligent by moving the train before he could free his coat.

The man is seeking over $50,000 in damages.

It is the policy of the CTA not to comment on pending litigation.