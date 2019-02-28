CTA passengers report being beaten up, robbed near Pulaski stop: police

Police are warning CTA bus and Pink Line passengers about three violent robberies reported this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The victims would be on the Pink Line near the Pulaski station or walking away from there or a nearby bus stop when one to three males attacked, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They beat up the person before demanding or taking personal belongings by force.

The incidents occurred:

about 9 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 2100 block of South Pulaski Road;

about 1:13 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 2000 block of South Pulaski Road; and

about 12:10 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 1900 block of South Pulaski Road.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.