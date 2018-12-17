CTA Red, Brown and Purple line train service was resuming but bypassing Belmont after a person was fatally struck by a train Monday morning at the Lake View neighborhood station on the North Side.
The male was hit by a southbound train at 7:51 a.m. at the station, 945 W. Belmont Ave., according to Chicago police and CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski. He was dead at the scene.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.
Trains on all three lines were initially halted because of the incident, but service resumed with residual delays about 8:40 a.m., Hosinski said. Trains continued to bypass Belmont while police and fire officials investigated, but service at the station resumed shortly after 10 a.m. Crews were working to restore normal service.