Red, Brown, Purple line service resumes at Belmont after person fatally struck

CTA Red, Brown and Purple line train service was resuming but bypassing Belmont after a person was fatally struck by a train Monday morning at the Lake View neighborhood station on the North Side.

The male was hit by a southbound train at 7:51 a.m. at the station, 945 W. Belmont Ave., according to Chicago police and CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski. He was dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Trains on all three lines were initially halted because of the incident, but service resumed with residual delays about 8:40 a.m., Hosinski said. Trains continued to bypass Belmont while police and fire officials investigated, but service at the station resumed shortly after 10 a.m. Crews were working to restore normal service.

Red, Brown & Purple line trains are resuming stopping at Belmont, and trains are resuming use of all four tracks, following the completion of police and fire personnel's investigation of an earlier incident. Residual delays will continue as crews work to restore normal service. — cta (@cta) December 17, 2018