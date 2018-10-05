CTA Red Line service paused after person on tracks

Service for the CTA Red Line trains was halted in both directions Friday night after a person went on the tracks at the Harrison stop in the Loop neighborhood.

About 7:40 p.m., the CTA announced in a statement that Red Line subway trains will be rerouted to elevated lines between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stops “due to a medical emergency.”

The Chicago Fire Department said in a statement about 8:30 p.m. that service was “halted” both directions. A person was on the tracks near the Harrison Red Line stop, the statement said.

CTA customers were encouraged to take the 20 bus on State Street as an alternative.