CTA Red Line station reopens after CPD bomb unit investigated suspicious package

The investigation of a suspicious package left at a CTA Red Line station Monday night temporarily shut down the South Side stop and interrupted train service.

The package was found near the CTA attendant’s booth about 11:30 p.m. in the Red Line Garfield station at 220 W. Garfield Blvd., according to Chicago Police.

Train service resumed just after 1:30 a.m. when the CPD bomb unit deemed the station safe, according to police and the CTA. The station had been closed with train service in both directions suspended between the 47th and 63 street stations.