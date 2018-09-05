CTA Red, Purple line trains delayed after ‘medical emergency’ at Thorndale

Trains on the CTA’s Red and Purple lines were temporarily halted Wednesday morning because of a “medical emergency” in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

Trains were standing at the Thorndale station because of “a medical emergency on the tracks,” according to a service alert issued shortly before 8:30 a.m. by the CTA. Purple Line service was suspended between Howard and Belmont.

Service resumed with residual delays shortly before 9 a.m., the transit agency said.

Further details were not immediately available.